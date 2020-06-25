Suspect arrested for damaging monuments at State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who they say vandalized and damaged monuments, fixtures and the Texas State Capitol.

Keegan Dalton Godsey, 23, of Austin has been charged with felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties.

According to DPS, Godsey was among several protesters on May 30 who intentionally damaged the historic Texas State Capitol building along with monuments, fixtures and DPS patrol vehicles.

DPS says that several of their troopers were hurt during the riot.

An investigation involving reviewing hundreds of hours of videos from social media, surveillance camera footage, and more led DPS Special Agents to obtain a warrant for Godsey who was arrested on Tuesday.

