Advertisement

Police: South Dakota woman confesses to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old

Julia Lee Carter is accused of kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death.
Julia Lee Carter is accused of kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death.(Dakota News Now via Davison County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A 21-year-old South Dakota woman is accused of killing a 5-year-old after he died from abuse injuries.

Mitchell police received a call from 21-year-old Julia Lee Carter as she was headed to the emergency room because the boy was not breathing. Medical workers performed life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful as the 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy indicated that the 5-year-old suffered a significant amount of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Police said Carter confessed to authorities that she kicked and stomped on the 5-year-old abdomen several times. She was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Carter lived in the same home as the victim.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NYPD officer faces charges over alleged use of chokehold during arrest

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National Politics

Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

News

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

Man shot and killed while traveling to work in the West Texas oil fields

Updated: 21 minutes ago
San Antonio police are investigating the murder of a man who was on his way to West Texas to work in the oil fields.

Latest News

National

Watch stunning 10-year time-lapse video of the sun

Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASA’S Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the sun non-stop.

National Politics

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER
Trump's standing in Wisconsin appears to be suffering from the extraordinary period of turmoil, and his visit is part of a concerted effort to shore up support in friendlier areas that can make or break his reelection chances.

National

Calls grow for investigation into death of Colo. man in police custody

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

National

Antarctic penguins may benefit from less sea ice, study says

Updated: 59 minutes ago
New research indicates that penguins in Antarctica may actually benefit from less sea ice.

National

Jobless claims and depressed economy show damage from virus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

National

Calls for investigation into Colo. man’s in-custody death grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.