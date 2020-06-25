NYPD officer faces charges over alleged use of chokehold during arrest

NEW YORK (CNN) -- The New York City police officer caught on video putting a man in a chokehold over the weekend was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

Three men, including the man who was apprehended, were involved in an argument with police.

The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau launched an investigation after video of the arrest surfaced on social media. The NYPD then released body camera footage of the incident.

Afanador, who has been on the force for 15 years, was suspended without pay.

According to records from the city's civilian complaint review board, he has had previous complaints against him involving use of force.

He was exonerated in seven of the eight complaint cases.

The man who was held by the officer isn't facing any charges and is recovering from his injuries.

