Money with Mickey 6/25/2020

Mickey Cargile discusses the volatile stock market on Wake Up West Texas
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
From its bear market low on March 23rd, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 7,000 points in just three months. But Wednesday saw the biggest decline in two weeks as the average fell 710 points. CBS7 Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile from Cargile Investments, joins us Wake Up West Texas every Thursday morning.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered:

Q1: Why have stocks recovered almost all of the March loss when we are in the deepest recession since 2008?

Q2: Do day traders and gamblers drive the market higher?

Q3: Why did stocks fall on Wednesday?

Q4: How should investors approach the market right now?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday morning and has been providing financial advice locally for 39 years.

