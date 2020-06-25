Advertisement

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton to address the community on COVID-19 at 5 p.m., watch on CBS7

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Russell Meyers, the President and CEO of Midland Health will be addressing the community on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. today.

Midland has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

As of Wednesday Midland had a total of 494 confirmed cases of the virus.

You will be able to watch the news conference on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and on CBS7.com.

