Midland ISD official who attended June 22 board meeting tests positive for COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An official with Midland ISD has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district says.

According to MISD, the official was at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy for Monday’s school board meeting.

Everyone who came in close contact with the official has been notified of the test result and has been told to self-quarantine and check with their healthcare provider.

Anyone who attended the meeting on June 22 is urged to monitor their health and contact their primary care physician or 68-Nurse if they believe they develop any symptoms.

The auditorium at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy will be closed for the next two weeks for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

