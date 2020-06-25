Man shot and killed while traveling to work in the West Texas oil fields

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KOSA) - San Antonio police are investigating the murder of a man who was on his way to West Texas to work in the oil fields.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Frederick James Nesloney and his wife were driving through San Antonio on June 16 when they neared a construction zone that closed traffic down to one lane.

Just before Nesloney drove into the lane closure, another truck passed by and someone inside fired a gunshot into their vehicle.

Nelsoney was shot and died instantly, police say. His truck went out of control and hit the vehicle of an off-duty police officer who was working the lane closure.

Nelsoney’s wife survived the crash and was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

At this time it’s unknown why Nelsoney was targeted by the suspect(s).

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. They can be reached at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

