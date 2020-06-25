Advertisement

Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case

This image shows the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
This image shows the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.(Source: U.S. Supreme Court)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who are picked up at or near the border and who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

The justices ruled in the case of man who said he fled persecution as a member of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority, but failed to persuade immigration officials that he faced harm if he returned to Sri Lanka. The man was arrested soon after he slipped across the U.S. border from Mexico.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the high-court opinion that reversed a lower-court ruling in favor of the man, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was placed in expedited removal proceedings that prohibit people who fail initial interviews from asking federal courts for much help.

Immigration officials handled Thuraissigiam's case as a part of process Congress created "for weeding out patently meritless claims and expeditiously removing the aliens making such claims from the country," Alito wrote.

He noted that more than three-quarters of people who sought to claim asylum in the past five years passed their initial screening and qualified for full-blown review.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer agreed with the outcome in this case, but did not join Alito's opinion.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, "Today's decision handcuffs the Judiciary's ability to perform its constitutional duty to safeguard individual liberty." She was joined by Justice Elena Kagan.

Lee Gelernt, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who argued the case in the Supreme Court, said the outcome will make it hard to question the actions of immigration officials at the U.S. border. "This decision will impact potentially tens of thousands of people at the border who will not be able to seek review of erroneous denials of asylum," Gelernt said.

Since 2004, immigration officials have targeted for quick deportation undocumented immigrants who are picked up within 100 miles of the U.S. border and within 14 days of entering the country. The Trump administration is seeking to expand that authority so that people detained anywhere in the U.S. and up to two years after they got here could be quickly deported.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court threw out a trial judge's ruling that had blocked the expanded policy. Other legal issues remain to be resolved in the case.

The administration has made dismantling the asylum system a centerpiece of its immigration agenda, saying it is rife with abuse and overwhelmed by meritless claims. Changes include making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration court, denying asylum to anyone on the Mexican border who passes through another country without first seeking protection there, and flying Hondurans and El Salvadorans to Guatemala with an opportunity to seek asylum there instead of the U.S.

On Monday, the Trump administration published sweeping new procedural and substantive rules that would make it much more difficult to get asylum, triggering a 30-day period for public comment before they can take effect.

The United States became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017, according to UN figures, many of them Mexican and Central American families fleeing endemic violence.

___

Associated Press writer Elliott Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NYPD officer faces charges over alleged use of chokehold during arrest

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

News

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

Man shot and killed while traveling to work in the West Texas oil fields

Updated: 21 minutes ago
San Antonio police are investigating the murder of a man who was on his way to West Texas to work in the oil fields.

Latest News

National

Watch stunning 10-year time-lapse video of the sun

Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASA’S Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the sun non-stop.

National Politics

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER
Trump's standing in Wisconsin appears to be suffering from the extraordinary period of turmoil, and his visit is part of a concerted effort to shore up support in friendlier areas that can make or break his reelection chances.

National

Calls grow for investigation into death of Colo. man in police custody

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

National

Antarctic penguins may benefit from less sea ice, study says

Updated: 59 minutes ago
New research indicates that penguins in Antarctica may actually benefit from less sea ice.

National

Jobless claims and depressed economy show damage from virus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

National

Calls for investigation into Colo. man’s in-custody death grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.