Inmates say Ector County jail isn’t protecting them from coronavirus

Following several confirmed coronavirus cases at the Ector County jail, the mother of an inmate says authorities didn’t do enough to protect her daughter and others.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Following several confirmed coronavirus cases at the Ector County Jail, the mother of an inmate says authorities didn’t do enough to protect her daughter and others.

Nohemi Medina has been in the Ector County Detention Center for the past year, and told her family on Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Her mother, Leticia Medina, says that Nohemi first started feeling sick back in May.

“I can just imagine her lying there, no help whatsoever,” Medina told CBS7. “For her to call and call, and everybody ignore her it’s pretty devastating. It’s hard for me, and I’m pretty sure it’s hard for a lot of family members who have people in there.”

Jail Administrator Steven McNeill said their medical staff tests inmates for COVID-19 if they have a fever of 100.6 degrees, headache, cough, and shortness of breath.

Despite showing some of those symptoms, Medina said her daughter wasn’t tested until last week.

“It took 49 days for her to get help, to finally see a doctor,” Medina said. “She said ‘I just laid there like a sick puppy’.”

“First off I would say there’s probably a whole lot of exaggeration to that,” McNeill said. “Second, if medical doesn’t assess this person and find that they have those same criteria, then they’re probably not going to get tested. We’re not just randomly testing everyone that comes through here for COVID-19.”

Medina and her daughter are also concerned because after testing positive, they say she was put back into a cell she shared with seven other women.

“That’s entirely possible, even if she was placed under quarantine,” McNeill said. “She’s already in that cell. Anybody that she was in that cell with is now exposed. So now all those other people in that cell are also going to be placed under quarantine.”

McNeill said that all jail staff have masks, but that protection is only given to certain inmates.

“If a person may be in a high risk category,” McNeill said. “There’s obviously a number of people who have different illnesses or symptoms that may put them at risk of being more susceptible to catching something. Medical makes that determination. We’re not just handing out masks to everybody in here.”

When asked if the jail would ever provide masks to all the inmates, McNeill said he did not think so, unless it was mandated by the government.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

