Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic. He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. Texas hit record highs Wednesday with more than 5,550 new cases and more nearly 4,400 hospitalizations. Texas also reported 29 new fatalities. It saw its rate of positive tests reach 10.4%. That's the state's highest level since mid-April, when Texas was still under stay-at-home orders. Abbott aggressively pushed to reopen the state in May. He acknowledges that state officials are now closely watching hospital space. Abbott did not detail what “localized” restrictions might be put in place.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a Texas Democratic Party lawsuit that had aimed to preserve straight-ticket voting in the state this November. Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said in a ruling Wednesday that Democrats lacked standing to sue and that the coronavirus pandemic made the elections “wrought with uncertainty" regardless.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans. Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the latest murder charge against the 21-year old suspect will include Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, the 36-year-old who died nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso. He said Wednesday that it will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A prominent Texas judge says an irate man smacked his hand when he tried to persuade the man to don a face covering. A spokeswoman for Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county's top non-judicial official, said the man was berating a store cashier who was asking him to wear a mask Wednesday, when Wolff intervened. Wolff had ordered businesses to require face coverings as an anti-coronavirus measure and was explaining the need for them to the man. The spokeswoman says Wolff offered the man his card, but the man smacked the card out of his hand and left. Wolff followed him outside, got his license plate number and turned it over to the Bexar County Sheriff.