Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients

For a second time since the start of the pandemic, Abbott bans elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients. But this time the hold on the nonessential procedures is only in effect for Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.
The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest hospital in Waco on March 25, 2020.
The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest hospital in Waco on March 25, 2020.(Photo credit: Angela Piazza for The Texas Tribune)
By Sarah R. Chapagne
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning that he will pause any further phases of reopening Texas and that he is once again putting a stop to elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients in certain counties.

Abbott's latest action does nothing to reverse any of the reopening phases he's already allowed for — meaning that bars, restaurants, malls, bowling alleys and other businesses are still allowed to remain open with some capacity limitations.

The latest ban on elective procedures only applies to Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties, four areas where the number of patients hospitalized with virus is quickly progressing.

Just Tuesday, Abbott stressed that hospital capacity in Texas was “abundant.” A day later, Abbott acknowledged in a TV interview that capacity issues in some parts of the state “may necessitate a localized strategy” instead of a return to statewide action.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations has reached record highs for a full two weeks, soaring to 4,739 on Thursday morning and tripling since Memorial Day. On Wednesday, there were 1,320 intensive care unit beds and nearly 13,000 available hospital beds, but with regional disparities.

In hard-hit regions, some hospitals have begun moving coronavirus patients from crowded ICUs to other facilities and local leaders have warned that hospitals could get overwhelmed if the number of infections keeps climbing. In the greater Houston area, the Texas Medical Center warns that the intensive care units are 30 beds away from filling up to their normal capacity. Hospitals and care facilities would then employ their surge plans to build out additional capacity.

Some hospital leaders had also pointed out that treating both patients could become unsustainable: “Should the number of new cases grow too rapidly, it will eventually challenge our ability to treat both COVID-19 and non-COVID 19 patients,” Dr. Marc Boom, head of the Houston Methodist hospital system, wrote in an email Friday.

Some counties could be added to the list if hospitalizations surge in other areas of Texas.

As hospitalizations have jumped in recent weeks, Abbott had suggested one of the first major moves the state could make is to at least partially restore the elective surgeries ban that Texas put in place in late March.

That statewide ban lasted about a month before Abbott eased it, allowing hospitals to resume non-essential procedures under certain conditions, as long as 15% of beds were reserved for coronavirus patients.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

Latest News

State

Texas’ Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the past decade, on pace to be largest share of state by 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexa Ura and Anna Novak
Texas’ Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, and the state’s demographer now predicts that Hispanics will be the state’s largest population group by mid-2021.

News

City of Odessa considering possible mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Masks could soon be mandated in Odessa.

News

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

State

Man shot and killed while traveling to work in the West Texas oil fields

Updated: 1 hours ago
San Antonio police are investigating the murder of a man who was on his way to West Texas to work in the oil fields.

Local

Money with Mickey 6/25/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The stock market continued its record run until Wednesday. Our financial expert looks into what happened.

News

Money with Mickey 6/25/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

State

Coronavirus patients crowd some Texas ICUs as Gov. Greg Abbott touts “abundant” hospital capacity

Updated: 21 hours ago
As the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has reached record highs 12 days in a row, Gov. Greg Abbott and other health officials have stressed that the state has “abundant” capacity to care for them.

Local

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.