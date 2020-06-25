Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Salmon with Cream Cheese

Without doubt this is a decedent recipe, keep it for a treat to share with that special someone. Don’t be put off by the directions for cutting the salmon, all you are trying to do is to create a large thin piece of salmon you can wrap the cheese in. These freeze very well, so make an extra couple and put them in the freezer.

Ingredients

8 oz center cut salmon

8 oz cream cheese, if you feel like cheating but the cream cheese with chives already in it and just add lemon juice.

Chopped chives and dill

Juice of one lemon

Melted butter

Salt and pepper

Method

Soften the cream cheese in a bowl or in the mixer, add the chopped chives and dill, lemon juice and season to taste, divide into 2 lots and make bricks about ½” thick, wrap and refrigerate.

Cut the salmon into two pieces.

As you look at the salmon make a cut almost all the way though the side of the salmon ½ way down, then fold the top piece of salmon back using the uncut section as a hinge.

Place the salmon between tow sheets of plastic wrap and using a skillet gently pound it until it is 1/4 “thick.

Take one of the cream cheese bricks and place it int eh center of the salmon.

Fold the edges of the salmon in to create an envelope making sure the cheese is completely sealed, return to the refrigerator and repeat the process with the other piece of salmon.

Relax, the tough part is over.

Put the salmon envelopes on a seasoned and greased baking sheet with the sealed edges on the down.

Brush with melted butter and season with salt and pepper.

Put the tray in a hot oven 375℉ for about 12 mins the salmon will cook quickly, but you want the cheese to be soft and gooey.

When cooked remove from the oven and allow it to rest for a couple of minutes before gently plating, serve with some plain boiled fingering potatoes and asparagus or a salad.

