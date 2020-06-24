Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Rapidly worsening coronavirus numbers in Texas have reached bleak new milestones as the state surpassed 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time and hospitalizations again hit record numbers, leading the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. to begin treating adult patients in Houston. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 640 words, photos. Moved on general, political and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS — The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 180 words. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD CHARGES — A North Texas man has been arrested after a federal indictment accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund. SENT: 130 words. Moved on general and financial news services.

2020 CENSUS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A top House Democrat said the addition of two new staffers to top positions at the U.S. Census Bureau — one from Texas — is an effort by the Trump administration to politicize the federal government’s largest statistical agency during its biggest operation. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 340 words, photos. Moved on general and political news services.

ALSO OF NOTE:

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

KILLEEN, Texas — U.S. Army investigators are suspecting foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months, a congresswoman has confirmed. SENT: 380 words.

ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has denied a request for a mistrial in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst after more than three months of delay because of the coronavirus. Durst is accused of shooting his best friend, Susan Berman, in the back of the head at her Los Angeles home in 2000. Defense attorney David Chesnoff said that lead defense counsel, Dick DeGuerin, who won an acquittal for Durst on charges that he killed a neighbor in Galveston, Texas, would not be able to prepare Durst to testify under current conditions because he can’t leave his Houston home and jail visiting hours are limited because of the virus. By Brian Melley. SENT: 690 words, photos. Moved on general, political and health news services.

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-STABBING

GIDDINGS, Texas — A man stabbed four people apparently at random, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer in a Central Texas city, the police chief said. All four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive, Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement. SENT: 280 words.

IN SPORTS:

SOF—SOFTBALL TEAM-TWEET

VIERA, Fla. — A fast-pitch softball team was sharply criticized by U.S. star Cat Osterman and several of her teammates after it tweeted to President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag. SENT: 370 words.

