Associated Press Texas Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Texas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM NASA briefs on upcoming spacewalks - NASA holds briefing on two upcoming spacewalks - currently scheduled for 26 Jun and 1 Jul - with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken aboard the International Space Station beginning the replacement of batteries for one of the power channels on the orbiting laboratory. Briefing also includes an update about the agency's recent SpaceX Demo-2 test flight. Speakers include ISS integration and operations manager Kenneth Todd, Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich, ISS spacewalk flight director Allison Bolinger, and ISS spacewalk officer Sandra Moore * On 30 May, Behnken and Douglas Hurley became the first U.S. astronauts to launch to the station aboard a U.S. rocket and spacecraft since the final space shuttle mission 8 Jul 2011, lifting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket, as part of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission

Location: Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Stephanie Schierholz, NASA, stephanie.schierholz@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1100

This will be a virtual event with no media present because of safety restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Reporters who wish to participate by telephone must call Johnson's newsroom at 281-483-5111 to RSVP no later than 11 a.m. Monday, June 22

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online - U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 PM COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community - 'Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community' a virtual event hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox. Celebrities making an appearance include Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin and Sia

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Damiano DeMonte, Sunshine Sachs, Demonte@sunshinesachs.com, 1 212 691 2800

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Sunday, Jun. 28 USA Film Festival - 50th annual USA Film Festival, featuring U.S. and foreign films, tributes and retrospectives * Following months of closures, as Dallas theaters begin to reopen organizers are presenting all events in this year's program for free, including the Opening Night Free Dinner & A Movie. Face coverings and social distancing seating protocols observed at all events

Location: Angelika Film Center & Cafe - Dallas, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://www.usafilmfestival.com

Contacts: USA Film Festival, usafilmfestival@aol.com, 1 214 821 6300

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Thursday, Jun. 25 Production Chemicals Optimization Congress - Annual Production Chemicals Optimization Congress for unconventional oil & gas

Location: Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lbcg.com/, https://twitter.com/LBCG_Ltd

Contacts: LBCG, info@lbcg.com, +44 (0) 800 098 8489

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting - Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting. Educational forum and technical exhibition in image and information systems management, workflow, and innovation, in the specialty areas of pathology, cardiology, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology and therapy, nuclear medicine, surgery, ophthalmology, veterinary medicine, and dentistry * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: https://siim.org/, https://twitter.com/SIIM_Tweets, #SIM20

Contacts: SIIM, info@siimweb.org, 1 703 723 0432

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 CANCELED: Southeastern Electric Exchange Annual Conference and Trade Show and Board of Directors Meeting - CANCELED: Southeastern Electric Exchange Annual Conference and Trade Show and Board of Directors Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX

Weblinks: http://www.theexchange.org/

Contacts: Kendra Cutno , Southeastern Electric Exchange, kendra@theexchange.org, 1 404 233 1188

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1st anniversary of father and young daughter drowning on U.S.-Mexico border - 1st anniversary of the death of El Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria, who drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande to Brownsville, TX. A photo of the pair's bodies laying face-down in the river, taken by journalist Julia Le Duc and first published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada, brought new attention to the dangers migrants face on their journey to the U.S.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.drpeppersnapplegroup.com/financial-news, https://twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple

Contacts: Maria Sceppaguercio, Keurig Dr Pepper Investor Relations, maria.sceppaguercio@keurig.com, 1 781 418 8136

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 Halliburton Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=67605&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Halliburton

Contacts: Kelly Youngblood, Halliburton Investor Relations, Investors@Halliburton.com, 1 713 759 2688

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 POSTPONED: FRB Dallas hosts 'Technology-Enabled Disruption' conference - POSTPONED: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas hosts the 'Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy' conference organised by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond. Speakers include FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin, FRB Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and FRB Dallas President Robert Kaplan * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 2200 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://dallasfed.org/, https://twitter.com/DallasFed

Contacts: James Hoard, Dallas Fed press, james.hoard@dal.frb.org, 1 214 922 5307

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 POSTPONED: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas gala - POSTPONED: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas gala * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.ey.com, https://twitter.com/EYnews

Contacts: Wendy Fox, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Manager, wendy.fox@ey.com, 1 612 371 6703

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 CANCELED: Short Term Rental Forum - CANCELED: Short Term Rental Forum * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.imn.org/

Contacts: IMN U.S., mail@imn.org, 1 212 901 0506

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Special Meeting Webcast re adoption of the transaction agreement between IAC, New IAC, Valentine Merger Sub LLC & Match

Weblinks: https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/press-releases/2019/default.aspx

Contacts: Gary Swidler, Match Group, IR@match.com, 1 214 576 9352

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 IBAT Best of Community Banking Awards entry deadline

Weblinks: http://www.ibat.org/best-community-banking-award, https://twitter.com/myibat

Contacts: Lindsey Gehrig, IBAT press, lgehrig@ibat.org, 1 512 275 2215

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Concho Resources Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.conchoresources.com/

Contacts: Toffee McAlister, Concho Resources Inc Investor Relations, ir@conchoresources.com, 1 432 683 7443