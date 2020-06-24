Odessa police asking for public’s help searching for missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a missing woman.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 35-year-old Jodi Leight Tucker was last seen on Monday in the 4700 block of Devonian.

Tucker is 5′6′' tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

