Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas governor says state facing 'massive' COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic. He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. In a series of interviews Wednesday with television stations, Abbott said Texas would again pass 5,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 hospital patients. Texas passed both thresholds for the first time Tuesday. Abbott aggressively pushed to reopen the state in May. He acknowledges that state officials are now closely watching hospital space. Abbott did not detail what “localized” restrictions might be put in place.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-YOUNGER-CASES

Virus cases surging among the young, endangering the elderly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that not only puts young people in greater peril than many realize, but also poses an even bigger danger to the elders who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in this younger age group.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANT CHILDREN

Judge stays migrant teen's expulsion under US virus policy

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington did not rule Wednesday on the first challenge to a policy that has resulted in the rapid expulsions of hundreds of migrant children. Instead, he has told lawyers for the government and the American Civil Liberties Union that he wants to hear more about the case and make a final decision on the boy’s fate in the near future.

LAKE BODY

Texas man charged in connection with body found in container

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body. Kentucky State Police said earlier that the woman was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas. Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD CHARGES

North Texan charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief fund

DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been charged with multiple counts, including fraud and money laundering, after authorities accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund. Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah was arrested Tuesday on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering. A federal indictment alleges that the 44-year-old suburban Dallas man fraudulently applied for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22. Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier.

AP-US-FATAL-POLICE-SHOOTING-STABBING

Police: Stabbings apparently random in Central Texas city

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Police say a man stabbed four people apparently at random in a Central Texas city, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer. Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement Tuesday that all four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive. Walpole hasn't provided the names of the victims or the 43-year-old man behind the attack. But the chief says the victims appear to be random. Walpole says the man stabbed a woman on the street, a gas station clerk, a man sitting in a truck and a bystander.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Isolated and afraid, detained migrant kids worry about virus

HOUSTON (AP) — The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility. Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a legal services group that represents detained families, says the families should be released. ICE and the private prison company CoreCivic that operates Dilley about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio defend the care given to detainees and say they have taken special precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Among those efforts, ICE has released 900 people considered to have extra medical risk. So far, no coronavirus cases among detainees have been reported at Dilley.

INMATE DEATH-TEXAS

Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell. The county sheriff's office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m. The Texas Rangers is investigating his death. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.