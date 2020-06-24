Hundreds of Midland residents spend day without power following storm damage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thousands of West Texans woke up Tuesday morning without power in their homes. Storms overnight caused damage, especially on the west side of Midland, where hundreds of residents went 19 hours without electricity.

Residents in Midland’s Grassland Estates neighborhood say it was around 10:30 p.m. Monday when their power was knocked out.

According to Oncor, about eight power poles along the Highway 191 frontage road were snapped in half by the high winds, leaving the surrounding area without electricity.

In addition to the outages, the falling poles and power lines crashed into nearby fences and backyards, like the one belonging to Allie Strickland.

“We’re standing at the back door, and all of the sudden it starts to hail,” Strickland said. “Then it just went crazy. It felt like tornado force winds. Never thought that a thunderstorm warning would actually get to that point.”

The National Weather Service reported that wind gusts in Midland reached 60 miles per hour overnight, apparently fast enough to topple basketball hoops from their concrete foundations.

“All of the sudden our clock starts flashing,” Trevor Van Husen said. “That’s what happens when the power turns off for a second. That happened four or five more times, and then boom it was gone. I did hear the basketball goal go over. In the middle of the night I heard something crash. I thought something fell off the side of the bed, but it wasn’t. It was our basketball goal.”

Residents said crews had been working on the side of 191 starting around 6 a.m. on Tuesday trying to restore power.

“Honestly I think I’m going to head over to one of my friend’s houses,” Van Husen said Tuesday afternoon. “They have power over in their neighborhood, so I might head that way.”

“First thing’s first we’ve got to get the power back,” Strickland said. “Probably go get some more food. I’ve got four kids to feed. Then I guess we start with the fence and go from there.”

Service was restored to most residents just before 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.