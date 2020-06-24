Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have their star quarterback under contract for the 2020 season. Dak Prescott has signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag. That would be the richest one-year contract in franchise history. There are still just over three weeks left before a July 15 deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to agree on a long-term deal. Prescott didn’t participate in the club’s virtual offseason program while unsigned. He played the final year of his rookie contract on just a $2 million salary last season. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will be without veteran guard Courtney Lee when organized workouts resume. The Mavericks say Lee injured his left calf during the NBA hiatus and won't be available when workouts are scheduled to start up again July 1. Lee had become a part-time starter after Jalen Brunson injured his right shoulder. After playing in only 10 of the first 50 games for the Mavericks this season, Lee appeared in 14 of their last 17. That included March 11 against Denver in the final NBA game completed before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus.

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A fast-pitch softball team was sharply criticized by U.S. star Cat Osterman and several of her teammates after it tweeted to President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag. The Scrap Yard Dawgs played USSSA Pride on Monday night in Florida. The 37-year-old Osterman tweeted after the game that she did not support the comments by the team and “will not represent them.” Monica Abbott, another U.S. pitcher headed to the Tokyo Olympics next year, said in a statement that she disagreed with the team’s message.

UNDATED (AP) — As colleges and universities ponder how to reopen campuses to droves of students during a pandemic, athletic programs around the country are providing a daily glimpse at the challenges that lie ahead _ and maybe some possible solutions. With an eye toward preparing for competition in a couple months _ the major college football season kicks off in most places around the Labor Day weekend _ athletic departments began bringing groups of athletes back to campus June 1. Clemson announced last week 28 athletes and athletic department staff members tested positive. At Kansas State and the University of Houston, voluntary workouts were suspended because of a spike in positive cases.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall. Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do. Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction. And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon.

WACO, Texas (AP) — The Baylor Lady Bears have signed a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former All-Pac 12 guard DiJonai Carrington played 108 games the past four seasons at Stanford. She was limited to five games last season because of a knee injury and got a medical hardship waiver to play another season. Baylor had grad transfer Chloe Jackson from LSU two seasons ago and T'ea Cooper from South Carolina last season. Guard Jaden Woods also signed with Baylor this year after her freshman season at UCLA.

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America. Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He’s the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach in 1980.