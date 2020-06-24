Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. The announcement Tuesday marks another troubling new milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22. Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier.

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Police say a man stabbed four people apparently at random in a Central Texas city, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer. Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement Tuesday that all four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive. Walpole hasn't provided the names of the victims or the 43-year-old man behind the attack. But the chief says the victims appear to be random. Walpole says the man stabbed a woman on the street, a gas station clerk, a man sitting in a truck and a bystander.

DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been charged with multiple counts, including fraud and money laundering, after authorities accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund. Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah was arrested Tuesday on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering. A federal indictment alleges that the 44-year-old suburban Dallas man fraudulently applied for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments.