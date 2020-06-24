First COVID-19 related death reported in Andrews County

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews officials are reporting their first COVID-19 related death.

According to Donny Booth, the CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center, the patient was a person in their mid-40s who had no known previous medical conditions.

City and county leaders will be hosting a Facebook Live at 2:30 p.m to address the community.

Andrews currently has 51 confirmed coronavirus cases. Thirty have recovered.

