First COVID-19 related death reported in Andrews County

The Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.
The Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews officials are reporting their first COVID-19 related death.

According to Donny Booth, the CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center, the patient was a person in their mid-40s who had no known previous medical conditions.

City and county leaders will be hosting a Facebook Live at 2:30 p.m to address the community.

Andrews currently has 51 confirmed coronavirus cases. Thirty have recovered.

You can find the latest COVID-19 numbers in West Texas here.

