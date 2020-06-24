Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Midland County, the employees last worked on June 15 and June 17. They are now under self-quarantine.
No inmates at the detention center have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday.
