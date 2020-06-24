City of Odessa considering possible mask ordinance

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Masks could soon be mandated in Odessa.

Odessa Mayor David Turner spoke with some urgency Wednesday afternoon saying that a possible mask ordinance is being drafted for consideration.

Governor Greg Abbott clarified last week that masks could be mandated by cities or county governments through business, meaning local governments could require businesses to have all employees and customers wear masks.

Odessa City Attorney Natasha Brooks is drafting the ordinance.

No official decision on the ordinance has been made at this time.

Mayor Turner mentioned that he’s prepared to enact a mask mandate regardless if Midland does or not.

You can find the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases in West Texas here.

