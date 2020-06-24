Advertisement

City of Odessa holding community COVID-19 testing through the rest of the summer

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s City Council approved an item in their meeting Tuesday night that will allow for more community COVID-19 testing.

According to the City of Odessa, there will be eight testing events at different city parks between June 30 and July 30. Another eight testing events will be held in the fall.

The city says that 200 free tests will be administered at each of the events.

These events cost a total of $718,400 that will be paid for with CARES funding that had been awarded to the city.

The following dates for testing have been scheduled:

June 30th-Sherwood Park 9-11

July 2nd-Woodson Park 11-1

July 14th-Salinas Park 9-11

July 16th-UTPB park 9-11

July 21st-Lawndale Park 9-11

July 23rd-Floyd Gwinn Park 11-1

July 28th-Slaton Park 9-11

July 30th-Central Park 9-11

