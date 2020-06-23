Woman arrested for illegal voting says it was “honest mistake”

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Howard County woman who was arrested after voting twice in the 2020 primary election says that her crime was just an honest mistake.

Isabel Calderon was arrested by Texas Rangers and charged with illegal voting, but she says she didn’t know that she was voting multiple times in the same election.

“I voted early,” Calderon told CBS7. “Then I voted again, which I didn’t realize I was voting twice. I thought it was kind of like when you vote once, and then you have to vote again for the ones who made it to the second round. That’s what I felt it was.”

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, illegal voting is a 2nd degree felony. If convicted, Calderon would face a minimum of two years in prison, and a fine up to $10,000.

“I have an elderly father I take care of,” Calderon said. “I have an 8-year-old son. Why would I want to end up in prison and take a felony charge to do something that doesn’t even benefit me.”

When she went in to vote for the second time, Calderon said election administrators checked her ID and voter registration, but didn’t tell her that she’d already voted, or that she couldn’t do it again.

“Some of the people that work there need to be fired or reprimanded or something,” Calderon said. “Because it should have been caught. It shouldn’t have led to this.”

Jodi Duck with the Howard County Elections Office released the following statement about the issue:

“Due to the oversight of the first vote, I will have new procedures, more training, and equipment replacement that will help mitigate any future circumstances of illegal voting, whether intentional or voter error. Election security and integrity is the foundation to fair elections. We work very hard to maintain the trust of our county. It was absolutely necessary to come forward with this information and to allow for outside review of the situation. It was an unfortunate circumstance and I am taking the steps to ensure our volunteers are prepared as well as educating our voters on the law. Because the ballot is secret, the votes have been canvassed and the results for the election stay the same.”

