Weather Forecast

A cold front has pushed through most of West Texas this afternoon bringing some much milder air and less windy conditions.

A complex of thunderstorms will move out of southeast New Mexico later this evening into the upper Trans-Pecos and mountains of West Texas.

The threat of severe weather is slight with these storms…but strong and possibly damaging winds will be possible with gusts above 60 mph overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Quieter and more seasonable weather is expected for the rest of the week as rain chances start to decrease by the weekend.

