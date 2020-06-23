UTPB Falcons football season opener v.s. Wayland Baptist University canceled

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin Football’s season opener against Wayland Baptist University has been canceled.

According to UTPB, the news comes after the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics made teams reduce their schedules to nine games.

The Falcons season opener will now be played on September 28 against Western New Mexico.

You can find the new schedule below:

2020 Football Schedule September 12 – 7 PM at West Texas A&M | September 19 – 6 PM at Tarleton | September 26 – 6 PM vs Western New Mexico | October 3 – 6 PM vs Simon Fraser | October 10 – 2 PM at Texas Southern | October 17 – 6 PM vs Angelo State (in Midland) | October 24 – 6 PM at Eastern New Mexico | October 31 – 6 PM vs Texas A&M – Commerce | November 7 – 7 PM at Texas A&M – Kingsville | November 14 – 6 PM vs Midwestern State

