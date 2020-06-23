Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. The announcement Tuesday marks another troubling new milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. By Paul J. Weber.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

HOUSTON — The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility. By Nomaan Merchant.

IN SPORTS:

SOC-NWSL-CHALLENGE CUP-ROSTERS

U.S. national team players Christen Press and Tobin Heath were among those who are opting out of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament starting this weekend. Both players who were on the champion World Cup team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. By 4 p.m. PT.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.