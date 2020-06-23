Associated Press Texas Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Texas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 9:30 AM El Paso City Council meeting via videoconference

Weblinks: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/, https://twitter.com/ElPasoTXGov

Contacts: Mary Katz , City of El Paso , KatzMA@elpasotexas.gov, 1 915 212 1209

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Texas Association of Business launches 'Keep Texas Moving' coalition - Texas Association of Business hosts webinar to launch 'Keep Texas Moving' coalition made up of small and large businesses, local chambers of commerce, truckers, commuters and local leaders advocating for solutions to improve the most gridlocked Texas roads

Weblinks: http://www.txbiz.org/, https://twitter.com/txbiz

Contacts: Ray Sullivan, Sullivan Public Affairs, ray@sullivanpublicaffairs.com, 1 512 658 7817

Register in advance for this webinar (Zoom Meeting 990 5482 1843 / Password 080852), https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oPWfI_kzQ5isdZtJWDGqwA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 11:00 AM LULAC joins press conference on status of search for Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen - Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, holds press conference to announce the latest findings in the search for Vanessa and the family's next steps forwards, with representatives from League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

Location: Corner of Ft Hood St and Rancier Rd, Fort Hood, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lulac.org, https://twitter.com/LULAC

Contacts: David Cruz, League of United Latin American Citizens, davidcruz@lulac.org, 1 818 689 9991

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 National Association of Consumer Shows Annual Convention

Location: Dallas Marriott City Center, 650 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://www.nacslive.com/

Contacts: NACS, info@nacslive.com, 1 503 253 0832

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 POSTPONED: AAAE International Airport Emergency Management Conference - POSTPONED: AAAE International Airport Emergency Management Conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online - U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 PM COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community - 'Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community' a virtual event hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox. Celebrities making an appearance include Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin and Sia

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Damiano DeMonte, Sunshine Sachs, Demonte@sunshinesachs.com, 1 212 691 2800

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Sunday, Jun. 28 USA Film Festival - 50th annual USA Film Festival, featuring U.S. and foreign films, tributes and retrospectives * Following months of closures, as Dallas theaters begin to reopen organizers are presenting all events in this year's program for free, including the Opening Night Free Dinner & A Movie. Face coverings and social distancing seating protocols observed at all events

Location: Angelika Film Center & Cafe - Dallas, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://www.usafilmfestival.com

Contacts: USA Film Festival, usafilmfestival@aol.com, 1 214 821 6300

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Thursday, Jun. 25 Production Chemicals Optimization Congress - Annual Production Chemicals Optimization Congress for unconventional oil & gas

Location: Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lbcg.com/, https://twitter.com/LBCG_Ltd

Contacts: LBCG, info@lbcg.com, +44 (0) 800 098 8489

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting - Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting. Educational forum and technical exhibition in image and information systems management, workflow, and innovation, in the specialty areas of pathology, cardiology, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology and therapy, nuclear medicine, surgery, ophthalmology, veterinary medicine, and dentistry

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: https://siim.org/, https://twitter.com/SIIM_Tweets, #SIM20

Contacts: SIIM, info@siimweb.org, 1 703 723 0432

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Southeastern Electric Exchange Annual Conference and Trade Show and Board of Directors Meeting

Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX

Weblinks: http://www.theexchange.org/

Contacts: Kendra Cutno , Southeastern Electric Exchange, kendra@theexchange.org, 1 404 233 1188

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1st anniversary of father and young daughter drowning on U.S.-Mexico border - 1st anniversary of the death of El Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria, who drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande to Brownsville, TX. A photo of the pair's bodies laying face-down in the river, taken by journalist Julia Le Duc and first published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada, brought new attention to the dangers migrants face on their journey to the U.S.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.drpeppersnapplegroup.com/financial-news, https://twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple

Contacts: Maria Sceppaguercio, Keurig Dr Pepper Investor Relations, maria.sceppaguercio@keurig.com, 1 781 418 8136

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 Halliburton Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=67605&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Halliburton

Contacts: Kelly Youngblood, Halliburton Investor Relations, Investors@Halliburton.com, 1 713 759 2688

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 POSTPONED: FRB Dallas hosts 'Technology-Enabled Disruption' conference - POSTPONED: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas hosts the 'Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy' conference organised by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond. Speakers include FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin, FRB Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and FRB Dallas President Robert Kaplan * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 2200 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://dallasfed.org/, https://twitter.com/DallasFed

Contacts: James Hoard, Dallas Fed press, james.hoard@dal.frb.org, 1 214 922 5307

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 POSTPONED: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas gala - POSTPONED: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas gala * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.ey.com, https://twitter.com/EYnews

Contacts: Wendy Fox, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Manager, wendy.fox@ey.com, 1 612 371 6703

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 CANCELED: Short Term Rental Forum - CANCELED: Short Term Rental Forum * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.imn.org/

Contacts: IMN U.S., mail@imn.org, 1 212 901 0506

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Special Meeting Webcast re adoption of the transaction agreement between IAC, New IAC, Valentine Merger Sub LLC & Match

Weblinks: https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/press-releases/2019/default.aspx

Contacts: Gary Swidler, Match Group, IR@match.com, 1 214 576 9352