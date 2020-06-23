Seven inmates and one jailer test positive for COVID-19 at the Ector County Jail

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says that seven inmates and one jailer have now tested positive for the coronavirus at the Ector County Jail.

This is a jump of eight new cases from last week when the sheriff’s office announced that two inmates tested positive for the virus.

According to ECSO, the inmates who have tested positive have been moved to quarantine cells until they show no symptoms for 72 hours.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 396 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ector County.

