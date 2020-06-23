Advertisement

Residents discuss Lee High School at MISD board meeting

Midland residents make their voices heard about Lee High School
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The MISD board members met tonight to discuss a variety of topics from teacher pay to one-on-one learning for children using technology as well as a budget plan for this coming school year.

However, one of the topics that wasn’t on the agenda was the renaming of Robert Lee High School.

Courtney Ratliff is a Midland resident and started a petition to rename the school.

There are over 5,000 signatures on the petition to rename lee high school and Ratliff also says that the 2020 petition surpassed the total signature count of a 2017 petition within 24 hours.

“I got a lot of feedback from the alumni, and then let me know that that most of the alumni are really on board with making a change right now,” Courtney Ratliff said. “And so, that led to other conversations with some prominent alumni and friends of mine. And they said this is something you need to pursue right now.” 

“I’m from New York, and sort of come from a place where I wish there was equity to come to a place where I was basically almost refused service at the grocery store for having a black lives matter mask on, shows that we have a long way to go here for equality and for equity,” Mercedes Buchanan said.

Although it wasn’t on the agenda tonight, Ratliff and other Midland residents hope to work with the MISD school board to make this a topic at board meetings in the future.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Power outages become widespread in West Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Power outages come after strong wind and rain move through parts of the area

News

Midland ISD trustees approve starting pay increase for teachers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Midland ISD is raising its starting pay for teachers and hourly salaries for some staff.

News

Coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Midland and Odessa last three weeks

Updated: 9 hours ago
Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in both Ector and Midland Counties.

News

Commissioners review audit of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The commissioners and Horseshoe management are at odds on what kind of spending is allowed in their contract.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested for illegal voting says it was “honest mistake”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Isabel Calderon is charged with illegal voting, but says she didn’t know that she was voting twice in the same election.

News

Three staff members at the Odessa Red Oak test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Three staff members at Red Oak tested positive on Thursday.

State

Yikes! Texas couple finds massive spider outside apartment door

Updated: 13 hours ago
Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken freaked when an unexpected visitor stopped by their Texas apartment.

National

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Trump administration said Monday that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

News

Sixth Focused Care at Crane resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
A sixth nursing home resident in Crane has died from the coronavirus.

National

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.