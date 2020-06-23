Residents discuss Lee High School at MISD board meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The MISD board members met tonight to discuss a variety of topics from teacher pay to one-on-one learning for children using technology as well as a budget plan for this coming school year.

However, one of the topics that wasn’t on the agenda was the renaming of Robert Lee High School.

Courtney Ratliff is a Midland resident and started a petition to rename the school.

There are over 5,000 signatures on the petition to rename lee high school and Ratliff also says that the 2020 petition surpassed the total signature count of a 2017 petition within 24 hours.

“I got a lot of feedback from the alumni, and then let me know that that most of the alumni are really on board with making a change right now,” Courtney Ratliff said. “And so, that led to other conversations with some prominent alumni and friends of mine. And they said this is something you need to pursue right now.”

“I’m from New York, and sort of come from a place where I wish there was equity to come to a place where I was basically almost refused service at the grocery store for having a black lives matter mask on, shows that we have a long way to go here for equality and for equity,” Mercedes Buchanan said.

Although it wasn’t on the agenda tonight, Ratliff and other Midland residents hope to work with the MISD school board to make this a topic at board meetings in the future.

