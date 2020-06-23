Power outages become widespread in West Texas

(KOSA) -

There are over a thousand Oncor customers without power to start off Tuesday morning after storms roll through the area.

The largest outage in the Permian Basin appears to be in eastern Midland with over 830 customers without power as of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, this information is coming from the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map.

There are also over 100 customers without power in the Big Spring area.

Time of restoration for outages vary between cities and areas, the causes of the outages are also uncertain but come after strong wind and rain rolled through West Texas Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

