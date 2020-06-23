Advertisement

Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle protest zone

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood east of downtown. A spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center said the man's wounds were not life-threatening.

Police didn't immediately release more information. It was the third recent shooting near the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality.

Durkan also said police will soon return to a police station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

