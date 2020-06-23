Advertisement

Midland ISD trustees approve starting pay increase for teachers

The starting pay for teachers will now be $56,500.
Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is raising its starting pay for teachers and hourly salaries for some staff.

Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a budget for the upcoming school year in their meeting Monday evening that will allow for increased starting pay for teachers and increased minimum hourly pay for nonexempt staff in the district.

With this move, the district will pay starting teachers $56,500, which is a 5.6% increase from last year’s pay.

“We are proud to offer the most competitive teacher pay package in our region,” said Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management. “Compensation is a key component of attracting and retaining the best teaching talent, something we work year-round to achieve.”

The minimum hourly pay for nonexempt staff rose from $10 to $12.

