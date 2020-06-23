Advertisement

H-E-B announces its largest pay increase ever for employees

(Photo: HEB)
(Photo: HEB)(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - H-E-B is granting a permanent pay increase to its employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery chain announced Monday that they would be transitioning from its temporary Texas Proud Pay program, which ended on June 21, to a long-term permanent investment in its employees.

This investment will mean accelerated and enhanced pay increases for hourly employees, the largest pay increase in the history of the company.

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, H-E-B Partners have demonstrated our collective commitment to take care of Texans. H-E-B was one of the first retailers to launch a temporary bonus program. While it has been a very valuable program for our Partners, the accelerated and enhanced permanent pay increases are worth more than twice the amount of the temporary program for the average Partner over the next year, and considerably more over their careers. Since 2014, H-E-B’s total contribution in Partner pay has roughly doubled,” stated H-E-B in a release.

