Advertisement

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22, 2020.(KXAN)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

The announcement Tuesday marks another troubling new milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.  

You can find the latest numbers on cases for Texas here.

Latest News

State

Army now suspects foul play in disappearance of 20-year-old soldier

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The Army now suspects foul play in the disappearance of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier, a Fort Hood official said Tuesday after a meeting with the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

State

H-E-B announces its largest pay increase ever for employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
H-E-B is granting a permanent pay increase to its employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Gov. Abbott sending more cases of remdesivir to Midland and Odessa

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Governor’s Office is sending help to Midland and Odessa in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

National

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police.

News

Hundreds without power in Midland Tuesday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Power outages come after strong wind and rain move through parts of the area

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

News

Residents discuss Lee High School at MISD board meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Midland residents discuss Lee High School at board meeting