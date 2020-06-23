Gov. Abbott sending more cases of remdesivir to Midland and Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Governor’s Office is sending help to Midland and Odessa in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced Tuesday morning by Governor Greg Abbott that 368 cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir were being sent to the Midland-Odessa metropolitan area.

According to a release, these are enough cases to treat 1,472 patients.

“The Lone Star State is committed to providing our health professionals with the resources they need to care for Texans who contract COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to the continued assistance from our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals across Texas remain equipped to respond to COVID-19. As we continue in our efforts to combat this virus, the state of Texas remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our communities.”

Test trials have seen the drug help speed up the recovery of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

