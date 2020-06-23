Advertisement

Coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Midland and Odessa last three weeks

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in both Ector and Midland Counties.

Midland County reported 95 new cases today.  Ector County reported 34.

Since June 1, cases in Ector Co. are up 52%, according to the county health department.  It’s even worse in Midland County, where cases are up 68%, according to the health department there.

While that’s only 0.1% of the population of either county based on the latest census numbers, the significant increases worry local politicians and medical leaders.

On a joint Medical Center Hospital / Odessa Regional Medical Center Zoom conference call today, the consensus was concern, but only one doctor was adamant about mandating people across the city wear masks.

“Do it. Do it,” repeated ORMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan while Odessa Mayor David Turner discussed mask mandates.

Turner said he would need to talk with Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and the city council before he made any decision about mandating masks.

Payton told CBS7 last week that he would only wear a mask if he was around strangers, but thought he didn’t need one around friends he trusted.

When asked if there was a magic number that would need to happen to issue a mandate, the mayor said it would come down to how many people were admitted into the two hospitals’ ICUs, although he didn’t have a specific number.

Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said there had been no discussion at the county level about mandating masks.   

You can find the latest COVID-19 numbers here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commissioners review audit of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
The commissioners and Horseshoe management are at odds on what kind of spending is allowed in their contract.

News

Woman arrested for illegal voting says it was “honest mistake”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Isabel Calderon is charged with illegal voting, but says she didn’t know that she was voting twice in the same election.

News

Three staff members at the Odessa Red Oak test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Three staff members at Red Oak tested positive on Thursday.

State

Yikes! Texas couple finds massive spider outside apartment door

Updated: 3 hours ago
Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken freaked when an unexpected visitor stopped by their Texas apartment.

Latest News

National

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Trump administration said Monday that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

News

Sixth Focused Care at Crane resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A sixth nursing home resident in Crane has died from the coronavirus.

National

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

News

Odessa’s Jackrabbits don masks to promote public health during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some of the Jackrabbit statues in Odessa look a little different now.

National

Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mark Clark is one of the luckiest men in Michigan.

News

UTPB students to see changes in instructing & housing in the fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Texas Permian Basin has released its plans for the fall 2020 semester.