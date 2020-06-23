Commissioners review audit of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midland Commissioners Court met to review an audit Monday morning looking into the Midland County Horseshoe Arena’s spending.

Last week, the Midland County Auditor’s Office claimed horseshoe hospitality services, which runs the arena for the county misused thousands of taxpayer dollars.

However, the auditor said in court Monday that the commissioners and horseshoe management have different interpretations of their contract which is causing confusion on what the county is owed after events.

Horseshoe management holds that its within their budget and rights to pay promoters to bring in talent and that they’re already paying what the revenue they owe the county from alcohol and concessions sales.

“We’re simply following good business practices,” Horseshoe Hospitality Services President Joe Kelley said. “The funds were approved in my budget, approved by the commissioner’s court. To come out now and say this is a gratuitous grant is baffling—is baffling to me.”

However, Judge Terry Johnson argues the horseshoe is undercharging entertainers to perform here and isn’t sending a big enough cut of the profits back to the county.

He said the horseshoe costs $3.7 million in upkeep every year but the county is getting less than $100,000 in revenue in return.

“We’re losing every year,” Johnson said. “It’ll never make money. It’ll always lose. It’s just how much is Midland County willing prepared to lose every year?”

Johnson said the commissioners court will likely revisit this contract next week to look for a resolution.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.