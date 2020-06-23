Army now suspects foul play in disappearance of 20-year-old soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Army now suspects foul play in the disappearance of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier, a Fort Hood official said Tuesday after a meeting with the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

“I want my daughter. We need to go to Congress, to the President. We are wasting our time here (Fort Hood),” Guillen’s mother, Gloria Guillen said during a news conference following the meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I do not believe anything Fort Hood has to say about my daughter’s disappearance. I am asking the president to get involved,” she said angrily.

If my daughter is dead, I will shut down this miserable Army post."

Guillen reported just before her disappearance an unnamed sergeant had walked into a shower with her, the family’s attorney said.

Post officials say an investigation into allegations Guillen was sexually harassed continues.

Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search the missing soldiers.

About 30 volunteers from the search group were joined by Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife personnel in the search of the river, which started Sunday.

Guillen’s mother said she was devastated when she saw images of the search Monday.

She said she knows in her heart her daughter is not in the Leon River.