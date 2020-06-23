Advertisement

3 family members found dead in backyard swimming pool

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool in New Jersey are under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Neighbors who heard screams called police, who responded to the home Monday afternoon.

Police Lt. Frank Sutter told reporters police removed a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member from the pool and performed CPR, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their names.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.

The county medical examiner was investigating what caused the deaths.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, FRANK JORDANS and NICK PERRY
Renewed lockdown measures in a German region where hundreds of coronavirus cases sprung up at a slaughterhouse and news that the world’s top-ranked tennis player has also been infected provided a stark reminder to Europeans on Tuesday that the pandemic is far from gone.

State

H-E-B announces its largest pay increase ever for employees

Updated: 14 minutes ago
H-E-B is granting a permanent pay increase to its employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

3 found dead in NJ pool

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
An investigation is underway after 2 adults and a child were found dead in a backyard pool in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

National

LIVE: Rayshard Brooks’ funeral held at King’s former church

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

Latest News

National

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

Updated: 27 minutes ago
There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.

National

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

National Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

JCPenney announces more store closings

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The department store chain announced Tuesday it’s preparing to close another 13 stores for good.

National

100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it's looking to verify the temperature reading on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk with Rosgidromet, the Russian federal service for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

News

Gov. Abbott sending more cases of remdesivir to Midland and Odessa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Governor’s Office is sending help to Midland and Odessa in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.