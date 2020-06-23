Advertisement

100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat

Siberia is experiencing its second heatwave of 2020.
Siberia is experiencing its second heatwave of 2020.(Credit: European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia.

The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it's looking to verify the temperature reading on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk with Rosgidromet, the Russian federal service for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

The reports suggest yet another possible sign of global warming in the Arctic, which the agency said is among the fastest warming regions in the world and is heating at twice the global average.

"Apparently, this particularly region of eastern Siberia has very, very cold extremes in winter, but is also known for its extremes in summer, so temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in July are not unusual," World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis said. "but obviously 38 degrees Celsius is exceptional."

"We've seen satellite images this morning, and it's just one mass of red -- it's striking and worrying," she told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

The area has been hit by wildfires that have driven up temperatures.

"A WMO fast-response evaluation team has given tentative acceptance of this observation as a legitimate observation, which is consistent with current upper air observations at the time in Siberia," WMO special rapporteur Randall Cerveny said in a statement.

"This will now be subject to a normal process for a detailed formal review by a panel of WMO atmospheric scientists," added Cerveny, who is also a professor of geographical sciences at Arizona State University.

The World Meteorological Organization has not previously verified possible records for the "highest temperature recorded north of the Arctic Circle," but is considering creating such a category given the "interest in this extreme observation," the agency said.

___

Follow all AP coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/Climate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 family members found dead in backyard swimming pool

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police removed a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member from the pool.

Coronavirus

The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, FRANK JORDANS and NICK PERRY
Renewed lockdown measures in a German region where hundreds of coronavirus cases sprung up at a slaughterhouse and news that the world’s top-ranked tennis player has also been infected provided a stark reminder to Europeans on Tuesday that the pandemic is far from gone.

State

H-E-B announces its largest pay increase ever for employees

Updated: 14 minutes ago
H-E-B is granting a permanent pay increase to its employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

3 found dead in NJ pool

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
An investigation is underway after 2 adults and a child were found dead in a backyard pool in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

National

LIVE: Rayshard Brooks’ funeral held at King’s former church

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

Latest News

National

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

Updated: 27 minutes ago
There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.

National

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

National Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

JCPenney announces more store closings

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The department store chain announced Tuesday it’s preparing to close another 13 stores for good.

News

Gov. Abbott sending more cases of remdesivir to Midland and Odessa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Governor’s Office is sending help to Midland and Odessa in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.