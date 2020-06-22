Advertisement

Yikes! Texas couple finds massive spider outside apartment door

What else can we expect from 2020?
The massive spider was spotted outside the patio door of the Texas couple's apartment.
The massive spider was spotted outside the patio door of the Texas couple's apartment.(Teouna Thomas, Facebook)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken freaked when an unexpected visitor stopped by their Texas apartment.

It was a tarantula, about the size of her hand.

“We were horrified!” she said. “We’ve never seen any spider this huge in our lives!”

The Thomases wanted to get rid of the creature, but complicating matters was their 12-week-old puppy who was trying to sniff the arachnid.

“I thought the spider was going to jump on him and bite him,” Teouna Thomas said. “We didn’t know if it was poison or not, so we opened to door and let him in as my husband went out.”

Then, it was Ken Thomas’ turn to play the hero. The giant spider had worked its way to the top of the patio door.

THIS IS NOT A TOY GUYS...I PROMISE I'M STILL SHAKING. Someone please tell me what this is?

Posted by Teouna Thomas on Friday, June 19, 2020

“My husband caught it in a plastic container,” Teouna Thomas said. “When he put the container against the door, I hit the window on the opposite side, and it jumped in.”

With the drama over, the couple called the apartment complex office to pick up their eight-legged friend and arrange for a new home.

Everyone in the Thomas household is safe and sound, but their tarantula encounter might just change their lounging habits.

“We often sit out on our patio at night with no lights, but we won’t be doing that anymore!” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Trump administration said Monday that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

News

Sixth Focused Care at Crane resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A sixth nursing home resident in Crane has died from the coronavirus.

National

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

News

Odessa’s Jackrabbits don masks to promote public health during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Some of the Jackrabbit statues in Odessa look a little different now.

Latest News

National

Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark Clark is one of the luckiest men in Michigan.

News

UTPB students to see changes in instructing & housing in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Texas Permian Basin has released its plans for the fall 2020 semester.

National

14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend.

National

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NBA is offering players a smart ring to track the coronavirus as they restart the season next month.

State

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier now focused on Leon River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago.

National

Mutation may make coronavirus more infectious

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new study by the Scripps Research Institute in Florida suggests the new coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it more contagious.