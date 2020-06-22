UTPB students to see changes in instructing & housing in the fall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has released its plans for the fall 2020 semester.

According to UTPB, the semester will begin on August 24 and run through December 11. Students will not be required to return to campus after Thanksgiving as classes will then be held virtually.

UTPB says that its students will have the flexibility of choosing different modes of instruction including on-campus, face-to-face and online learning. This will result in hybrid learning where students will alternate between going to class and learning online from home.

University officials believe this structure will promote social distancing and keep class numbers small.

“We are determined to navigate COVID-19 challenges in a way that is responsible and continues to provide our students with the highest quality educational experience,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.

Housing at UTPB will also be looking different for the fall.

According to UTPB, the occupancy standard will be one student per bedroom and two students per bathroom. Residence staff will be working to reduce student interaction by assigning roommates based on shared characteristics including athletic teams or academic disciplines.

The move-in for housing will also be extended by several days to help promote social distancing.

UTPB has designated self-isolation spaces on its campus should students become ill.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.