TxDOT shares traffic alerts for the week of June 22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is alerting drivers of traffic alerts for the week of June 22.

The following alerts come from TxDOT:

ECTOR COUNTY: Lane closures will move around Tuesday-Saturday (6/23-27) on West Loop 338 near I-20 for bridge joint repairs. Closures will be daytime only in both directions, but only one lane at a time. Work done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Expect slight delays. Please slow down in work zone.

ECTOR COUNTY: I-20 westbound will have daytime lane closures on left lane near West Loop 338 starting Monday (6-22) and lasting rest of month for bridge work. Work done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Expect delays. Please slow down in work zone.

