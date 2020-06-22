Advertisement

TxDOT shares traffic alerts for the week of June 22

(CBS 7 File Photo)
(CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is alerting drivers of traffic alerts for the week of June 22.

The following alerts come from TxDOT:

ECTOR COUNTY: Lane closures will move around Tuesday-Saturday (6/23-27) on West Loop 338 near I-20 for bridge joint repairs. Closures will be daytime only in both directions, but only one lane at a time. Work done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Expect slight delays. Please slow down in work zone.

ECTOR COUNTY: I-20 westbound will have daytime lane closures on left lane near West Loop 338 starting Monday (6-22) and lasting rest of month for bridge work. Work done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Expect delays. Please slow down in work zone.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Fans of the musical “Hamilton” have reason to celebrate this summer.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

National

GRAPHIC: Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.

Latest News

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 1 hour ago
For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for an event they had no intention of attending. While it’s unlikely they were responsible for the low turnout, their antics may have inflated the campaign’s expectations for attendance numbers that led to Saturday’s disappointing show.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 1 hour ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott to address record-high coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at 2 p.m. Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
With cases of the new coronavirus on the rise statewide and nationally, Gov. Greg Abbott will provide the latest on Texas’ response to the outbreak during a press conference Monday in Austin.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports making to-go alcohol sales permanent in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
During shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texans have been able to purchase alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants, including liquor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make the change permanent.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.