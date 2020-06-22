Advertisement

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Twelve victims were hospitalized following the incident in Charlotte, North Carolina. Medics say five, possibly six, of them have life-threatening injuries.
Twelve victims were hospitalized following the incident in Charlotte, North Carolina. Medics say five, possibly six, of them have life-threatening injuries.(Source: WBTV/Gray News)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were initially called to the area after hearing a pedestrian may have been hit. Officers arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets as shots went off.

One woman was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene. A second victim struck by gunfire was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

Nine people were shot, CMPD says, and two of them killed. The other seven people were taken to the hospital, along with the 5 people who were hit by vehicles. At least five of those shot were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to officials. Police say the people struck by vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say there is evidence of multiple shooters involved, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots in to the crowd who had been gathered in the area,” police say.

At least 20 police cars responded to the scene, along with multiple medic and fire units.

Family members began to arrive as the scene unfolded, with emotions running high.

Witnesses say people were gathering to celebrate Juneteenth along Beatties Ford Road all weekend in a happy, peaceful celebration. Some people told our crew on scene that they saw drivers speeding and doing donuts in the road, even performing street racing. Police have not confirmed any connection to street racing.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TxDOT shares traffic alerts for the week of June 22

Updated: 14 minutes ago
TxDOT is warning drivers of upcoming roadwork that could cause traffic issues this week.

National

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fans of the musical “Hamilton” have reason to celebrate this summer.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

'Hamilton' Trailer

Updated: 53 minutes ago
'Hamilton' the movie will be available via Disney Plus. (Source: Walt Disney Studios/CNN)

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 1 hour ago
For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for an event they had no intention of attending. While it’s unlikely they were responsible for the low turnout, their antics may have inflated the campaign’s expectations for attendance numbers that led to Saturday’s disappointing show.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 1 hour ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott to address record-high coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at 2 p.m. Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
With cases of the new coronavirus on the rise statewide and nationally, Gov. Greg Abbott will provide the latest on Texas’ response to the outbreak during a press conference Monday in Austin.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports making to-go alcohol sales permanent in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
During shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texans have been able to purchase alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants, including liquor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make the change permanent.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.