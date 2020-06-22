Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

(Gray News) - Fans of the musical “Hamilton” have reason to celebrate this summer.

The movie version of the Broadway hit based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus July 3.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and original Broadway star of “Hamilton,” said the movie will drop into the streaming service at midnight PT July 3.

The coronavirus pandemic means that fans of the musical wouldn’t be able to see it live in the foreseeable future, with the performances for the North American tour and London’s West End closed for the foreseeable future. Tickets for September performances in New York are available.

1. I know this now! It's midnight July 3 PST, so that's 3am for us in NY and east coast, do the math til your time zone.

2. Not just one day.

3. You will just have it. For as many times as you like, right next to A Goofy Movie and Talespin and An Extremely Goofy Movie...❤️ https://t.co/v6h260FDSw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.