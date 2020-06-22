Advertisement

Three staff members at the Odessa Red Oak test positive for COVID-19

Three staff members at Red Oak have tested positive for COVID-19.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Several staff members at the Red Oak in Odessa have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

A legal representative for the restaurant said Red Oak found out about these cases on Thursday then disinfected the restaurant on Friday before any customers came back in. 

According to Red Oak, two of those three team members were in customer facing roles and all of them are staying home as they recover. 

The restaurant didn’t alert the public because it would interfere with corporate policy that protects their employees’ privacy. 

Coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Midland and Odessa last three weeks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in both Ector and Midland Counties.

Commissioners review audit of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Shane Battis
The commissioners and Horseshoe management are at odds on what kind of spending is allowed in their contract.

Woman arrested for illegal voting says it was “honest mistake”

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Jakob Brandenburg
Isabel Calderon is charged with illegal voting, but says she didn’t know that she was voting twice in the same election.

Yikes! Texas couple finds massive spider outside apartment door

Updated: 3 hours ago
Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken freaked when an unexpected visitor stopped by their Texas apartment.

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Trump administration said Monday that it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

Sixth Focused Care at Crane resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A sixth nursing home resident in Crane has died from the coronavirus.

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

Odessa’s Jackrabbits don masks to promote public health during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some of the Jackrabbit statues in Odessa look a little different now.

Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mark Clark is one of the luckiest men in Michigan.

UTPB students to see changes in instructing & housing in the fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Texas Permian Basin has released its plans for the fall 2020 semester.