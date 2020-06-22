Three staff members at the Odessa Red Oak test positive for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Several staff members at the Red Oak in Odessa have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A legal representative for the restaurant said Red Oak found out about these cases on Thursday then disinfected the restaurant on Friday before any customers came back in.

According to Red Oak, two of those three team members were in customer facing roles and all of them are staying home as they recover.

The restaurant didn’t alert the public because it would interfere with corporate policy that protects their employees’ privacy.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.