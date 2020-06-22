Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

TOP STORIES:

VENEZUELA-US CONGRESSMAN

MIAMI — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request. By Joshua Goodman. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — The latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Texas.

FILM-TRIBECA DRIVE-IN SERIES

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. By Lindsay Bahr. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF

LAKE BODY — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake.

ALSO:

Editorial Roundup:

A roundup of editorials from around Texas.

IN SPORTS:

AUSTIN, Texas — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall. Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do. Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction. And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon. By Jim Vertuno. AP Photos.

FBN--HALAS AWARD-FREDERICK

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America. Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He’s the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach in 1980. By The Associated Press.

BBO--VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB

NEW YORK — Baseball players were again likely to reject Major League Baseball’s proposal for a 60-game regular season. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, by 8 p.m.

BKW—BAYLOR-CARRINGTON TRANSFER

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears have signed a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former All-Pac 12 guard DiJonai Carrington played 108 games the past four seasons at Stanford. She was limited to five games last season because of a knee injury and got a medical hardship waiver to play another season. Baylor had grad transfer Chloe Jackson from LSU two seasons ago and T’ea Cooper from South Carolina last season. Guard Jaden Woods also signed with Baylor this year after her freshman season at UCLA.

