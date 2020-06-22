Associated Press Texas Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

Monday, Jun. 22 9:05 AM El Paso City Council holds work session via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/, https://twitter.com/ElPasoTXGov

Contacts: Mary Katz , City of El Paso , 1 915 212 1209

Teleconference phone number 1-915-213-4096 Toll free number: 1-833-664-9267 Conference ID: 735-785-532#

Monday, Jun. 22 11:30 AM Bipartisan legislators unveil bills to prevent 'pandemic profiteering' - Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Lloyd Doggett, Rosa DeLauro and Peter DeFazio, and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney unveil two pieces of bipartisan legislation to prevent 'pandemic profiteering', aimed at oversight of 'the billions in taxpayer dollars poured into' developing coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and vaccines and 'protecting patients from being price-gouged on those final products', via press conference

Weblinks: https://schakowsky.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/janschakowsky

Contacts: Kate Stotesbery, Office of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 1 202 225 4865; Miguel Ayala, Office of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Miguel.Ayala@mail.house.gov, 1 202 374 1098;

RSVP for link

Monday, Jun. 22 2:00 PM Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on Texas' continued response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Texas Department of Public Safety, 5805 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Governor Press Office, 1 512 463 1826

Monday, Jun. 22 2:00 PM Democratic Women's Caucus virtual roundtable on Title IX rule - Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and the Democratic Women's Caucus hold virtual roundtable on 'Survivors Deserve Better: Why Secretary DeVos' Title IX Rule Makes Us Less Safe', to discuss Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' final Title IX rule that 'rolls back protection for student survivors of sexual assault'. Other speakers include Dem Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Jackie Speier, Lois Frankel, Veronica Escobar and Deb Haaland; Survivor Strong Executive Director Amanda Thomashow, 'Know My Name: A Memoir' author Chanel Miller; Know Your IX Manager Sage Carson; National Women's Law Center Director of Justice for Student Survivors and Senior Counsel Shiwali Patel; and other congressional members of the DWC

Weblinks: https://slotkin.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSlotkin

Contacts: Hannah Lindow, Office of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, hannah.lindow@mail.house.gov, 1 517 488 8286

Join the roundtable on Facebook Live on Rep. Slotkin's Facebook page

Monday, Jun. 22 - Tuesday, Jun. 23 CANCELED: Annual Bunker & Residual Fuel Oil Conference - CANCELED: Annual Bunker & Residual Fuel Oil Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The St. Regis Houston, 1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.platts.com/, https://twitter.com/SPGlobalPlatts

Contacts: Platts U.S., support@platts.com, 1 800 752 8878

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 National Association of Consumer Shows Annual Convention

Location: Dallas Marriott City Center, 650 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://www.nacslive.com/

Contacts: NACS, info@nacslive.com, 1 503 253 0832

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 POSTPONED: AAAE International Airport Emergency Management Conference - POSTPONED: AAAE International Airport Emergency Management Conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online - U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 PM COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community - 'Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community' a virtual event hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox. Celebrities making an appearance include Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin and Sia

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Damiano DeMonte, Sunshine Sachs, Demonte@sunshinesachs.com, 1 212 691 2800

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Sunday, Jun. 28 USA Film Festival - 50th annual USA Film Festival, featuring U.S. and foreign films, tributes and retrospectives * Following months of closures, as Dallas theaters begin to reopen organizers are presenting all events in this year's program for free, including the Opening Night Free Dinner & A Movie. Face coverings and social distancing seating protocols observed at all events

Location: Angelika Film Center & Cafe - Dallas, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://www.usafilmfestival.com

Contacts: USA Film Festival, usafilmfestival@aol.com, 1 214 821 6300

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Thursday, Jun. 25 Production Chemicals Optimization Congress - Annual Production Chemicals Optimization Congress for unconventional oil & gas

Location: Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lbcg.com/, https://twitter.com/LBCG_Ltd

Contacts: LBCG, info@lbcg.com, +44 (0) 800 098 8489

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting - Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine Annual Meeting. Educational forum and technical exhibition in image and information systems management, workflow, and innovation, in the specialty areas of pathology, cardiology, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology and therapy, nuclear medicine, surgery, ophthalmology, veterinary medicine, and dentistry

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: https://siim.org/, https://twitter.com/SIIM_Tweets, #SIM20

Contacts: SIIM, info@siimweb.org, 1 703 723 0432

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Southeastern Electric Exchange Annual Conference and Trade Show and Board of Directors Meeting

Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX

Weblinks: http://www.theexchange.org/

Contacts: Kendra Cutno , Southeastern Electric Exchange, kendra@theexchange.org, 1 404 233 1188

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1st anniversary of father and young daughter drowning on U.S.-Mexico border - 1st anniversary of the death of El Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria, who drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande to Brownsville, TX. A photo of the pair's bodies laying face-down in the river, taken by journalist Julia Le Duc and first published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada, brought new attention to the dangers migrants face on their journey to the U.S.

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.drpeppersnapplegroup.com/financial-news, https://twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple

Contacts: Maria Sceppaguercio, Keurig Dr Pepper Investor Relations, maria.sceppaguercio@keurig.com, 1 781 418 8136

Wednesday, Jun. 24 Halliburton Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=67605&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Halliburton

Contacts: Kelly Youngblood, Halliburton Investor Relations, Investors@Halliburton.com, 1 713 759 2688