Sixth Focused Care at Crane resident dies from COVID-19

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - A sixth nursing home resident in Crane has died from the coronavirus.

According to Crane County Judge Roy Hodges, the patient was an elderly person in hospice care.

As of Monday, there have been 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Crane County. A majority of the positive cases are residents from the nursing home.

